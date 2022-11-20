Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police department is asking for your assistance in finding a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred early this morning.

Around 4:02 a.m. officials received a call regarding a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story

Anyone with information leading to this incident is encouraged to contact Hampton Police 757–727–6111 or call 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

