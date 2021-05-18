Hampton Police searching for suspects in connection with armed robbery at convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery that happened Thursday, May 13.

According to police, dispatch was called for a robbery at the Tinee Giant at about 10:13 p.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue, where they learned that two male suspects entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money before running away from the business with an unknown amount of money.

The first suspect is a black male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, wearing a black mask, a black long-sleeved shirt and black Croc-style shoes.

The second suspect is a black male standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a black face covering, a hooded sweatshirt and dark blue or black jeans.

No photos of the suspects are available at this time, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

