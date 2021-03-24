Hampton Police seek help to identify suspect in connection to overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - Police ask the public to help identify suspect in connection with an overnight shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Andrews Boulevard.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male shooting victim. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting a preliminary investigation officers determined the victim was sitting outside of a residence in a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

