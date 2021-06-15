Hampton Police seek information about shooting during altercation

HAMPTON, Va.- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on June 6, 2021.

Around 4:45 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about a shooting in the 900 block of North King Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old female victim who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during an altercation with an unknown female suspect. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

