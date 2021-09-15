Hampton Police seek information after man walks into hospital with life threatening gunshot injuries

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking for help to identify the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened on September 15.

Around 1:45 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Officers located an 26-year-old male victim who had been shot and he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the area of Woodland Road and East Pembroke Avenue when he was shot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

Police added that investigators are continuing to work with the victim to gain his cooperation.

If you have information that can help police call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.