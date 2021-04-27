Hampton Police seek public's assistance in identifying suspect connected to early morning shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - Police seek help to identify a suspect connected to a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Macon Road around 2:20 a.m. on April 27, 2021.

Fired shots were reported.

While officers investigated, a 21- year old female walked into a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found that the woman was driving in the 700 block of Macon Road when she was struck by gunfire.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is on going.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.