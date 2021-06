HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police SWAT units are currently working a barricade situation at a hotel.

Police say they are on the scene in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive for a wanted man barricaded in a hotel room.

Officials say delays should be expected in the area as there is a high police presence.

Coliseum Drive will be closed between W. Mercury Boulevard and Pine Chapel Road to all traffic.

Stay with News 3 for updates.