Hampton Police warn of increase in tech support scams

Jenny Kane/AP
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jun 06, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police warns residents of an increase in tech support scams recently.

Police tweeted that they have seen an increase in reports of tech scams and are advising citizens on how to protect themselves from them.

Police say the scam typically starts off with a pop-up offering some sort of tech support. They say the scammer tells users computers have been compromised to request to download software. If the software is download, scammers then have access to users personal information.

