Hampton Police warn of increase in tech support scams

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police warns residents of an increase in tech support scams recently.

Police tweeted that they have seen an increase in reports of tech scams and are advising citizens on how to protect themselves from them.

Scam Alert: We have seen an increase in tech support scams in Hampton. Share this with your friends and family who may be susceptible to scams like this. For more information and helpful tips visit: https://t.co/sZ7ZxDvxVJ pic.twitter.com/aZbm2Qfj5v — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 3, 2021

Police say the scam typically starts off with a pop-up offering some sort of tech support. They say the scammer tells users computers have been compromised to request to download software. If the software is download, scammers then have access to users personal information.

For more information and helpful tips, click here.