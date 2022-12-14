Hampton ranked as top 10 worst cities in US for cookie lovers

The holiday season is here and for our cookie lovers, this may be the perfect time of year. Except for Hampton possibly.

A study was done to see which of the 200 biggest U.S. cities is serving up the best cookies.

Lawn Love ranked 2023’s Best Cities for Cookie Lovers.

They conducted a search for cities with great access to tasty cookies, including late-night cookie vendors and Girl Scout Cookie booths. They say they also considered TimeOut’s list of “The best cookies in the US,” as well as local interest indicated by Google searches.

Unfortunately for Hampton, they made the top 10 worst cities for cookie lovers, ranking seventh.

Best Cities for Cookie Lovers

Seattle, WA New York, NY Washington, DC Boston, MA San Francisco, CA Sacramento, CA Paterson, NJ Los Angeles, CA Orange, CA Fresno, CA

Worst Cities for Cookie Lovers



Amarillo, TX Montgomery, AL Anchorage, AK Durham, NC Rockford, IL Jackson, MS Hampton, VA Bridgeport, CT New Orleans, LA Augusta, GA

According to their study, West Coast cities took up six of their top 10 spots, with Seattle leading the way at No. 1. They say Seattle has top-quality cookies, with access to plenty of cookie shops, including those open late.

For a full ranking and analysis, click here.