Hampton receives millions of dollars to combat gun violence

HAMPTON, Va. — The City of Hampton is receiving $4.6 million from the federal government to combat gun violence.

"This money means opportunities," said Latiesha Handie, director of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities.

She said the money will be used to help fund current programs, including Hopeful Hampton Ambassadors, the summer youth employment program, and Opportunity Connect.

Handie said the biggest chunk of the money will go towards building five resource centers in areas of Hampton that are considered hot spots for firearm-related incidents.

One of those will be on Nickerson Boulevard. Data shows there have been 8 fatal and 17 nonfatal shootings there since 2018.

"We plan to be able to outfit those communities with the services that they need to include employing people in that community to partner alongside us to change the trajectory and scope of their lives," said Handie.

She said the centers will also have trauma-informed care services, mental health help, family service specialists and case managers.

Congressman Bobby Scott helped champion the funding. He said the cost of crime doesn't compare to the $4.6 million allocated to Hampton.

"The cost of crime is significant," said Scott. "When someone gets shot you have the medical bills, you have the prosecution, you have the incarceration; hundreds of thousands even millions of dollars can be spent on each case."

The funding will be available later this year.