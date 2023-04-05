Hampton resident enjoys her 102nd birthday

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton resident recently celebrated her 102nd birthday!

Jennett “Bruce” Snellings currently lives with her daughter in Hampton. She was born in Nash County, North Carolina on April 4, 1921.

Her loved ones say she’s had a fulfilling career: She lived on a farm until she began working in a cotton mill at 16 years old, but at age 40, she opted to enroll at Norfolk General Hospital. Alongside her sister, she took the first Licensed Practical Nursing course at the hospital, achieving the highest honors in the process.

She enjoyed her career in nursing until her retirement at age 65. Now, 37 years after retiring, her loved ones say she’s in good health!

Bruce has three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her loved ones say, “she thanks God that he has blessed her with good health and guided her through life.”

WTKR wishes Bruce a very happy 102nd birthday!