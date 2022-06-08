Hampton residents invited to offer input on city's future through community forum, 20-year plan

HAMPTON, Va. - Monday, Hampton leaders invited the community out to an event focused on shaping the future of the city.

At the Hampton 2040 Community Plan event, the community got to see data from the city and give input about a community plan. The full plan that's being developed includes a five-year plan on immediate strategic issues and a 20-year plan to push the city forward.

Among the changes already being made are a $6 million rehabilitation of the Buckroe Beach boardwalk, 40+ Bike Walk events with more than 1,500 participants and 95 community garden plots throughout the city.

The city also highlighted key results from previous Community Plans, including the transformation of the Coliseum Mall into the Peninsula Town Center; the Boo Williams Sportsplex; preserving the National Guard Armory into a community space; and new homes in vacant lots in older neighborhoods that fit the neighborhoods' character.

Our team spoke with Hampton's Director of Community Development Terry O'Neill, who said he's excited about getting people involved.

"We have a pretty proud history of really doing quite a bit to get our community involved, to help us, to be partners with us in inducing an important document like this," O'Neill said. "We kicked it off right before COVID hit, so this is kind of our restart. We hope to generate a little buzz and interest in the community so people will come out and be involved in our working groups as we move forward."

Officials say two of the biggest focus areas in the community plan are sea level rise and solutions to gun violence.

Though Monday's event is over, the city said there will be many opportunities to provide input — in neighborhood groups, civic and business associations, informal chats and online polling. The city will also hold several large gatherings to check in with the community as it pulls together the feedback it receives.

To learn more about Hampton 2040, click here.