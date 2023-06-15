Hampton residents may see more food trucks throughout the city this summer due to newly-approved changes

HAMPTON, Va. — This summer, you might see more food trucks around Hampton!

City officials say the city council recently approved changes that will streamline the permitting process for food truck owners and allow food trucks to operate in more areas.

The changes removed the requirement for food truck owners to obtain a peddler’s permit. Additionally, owners no longer have to pay $25 per year per site on which they operate. The business license requirement will remain in place, and all food trucks are still subject to Health Department and Fire Department inspections and regulations.

Additionally, food trucks are now able to serve customers in more places throughout the city. Before the city council approved the changes, food trucks could only operate in certain retail areas that allowed outdoor sales and retail sales. The city says this limited the areas where food trucks could be and prevented them from serving customers in the downtown and Coliseum areas.

Now, food trucks can operate outside of businesses that want to be “food truck host sites.” To be a host site, property owners will need to apply for approval.

Aside from special events, food trucks still cannot operate in most residential neighborhoods.

For more information on the new changes, click here.