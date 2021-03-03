Hampton Restaurant Week returns Sunday for 2 weeks with takeout options available

Hampton, Va. - Hampton Restaurant Week is set to return for two weeks, beginning this Sunday.

From March 7 to March 21, the city of Hampton is hosting its annual restaurant week with takeout options available for the first time.

Participating restaurants will feature pre-fixed menus with $10 lunch, $20 and $30 dinner multi-course options.

There will be a variety of types of restaurants available including Southern, seafood, Indian, Italian, Creole and NeoSoul, deserts, and more.

“We invite you to enjoy savory meals and support our great restaurants during Hampton Restaurant Week,” said Mary Fugere, Director of the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau. “Our local eateries in Hampton are an integral part of the character of the community and we are proud to promote and support them.”

Hampton Restaurant Week participating restaurants include:

Bowman’s Soul N the Wall

Brown Chicken Brown Cow

Bull Island Brewing Company

Charlotte’s: A Simply Panache Cafeteria

County Grill & Smokehouse

Got Fish? Seafood

Mama Rosa’s

Mango Mangeaux: A Simply Panache Bistro

Marker 20

Monsoon Eclectic Modern Indian

Scratch Bakery

Smoothie Stop

Stillwater Tavern

Tommy’s Restaurant

Venture Kitchen & Bar

For more information and menus click here.

Carlyle Bland owns three of the participating restaurants in downtown Hampton. He talked some about the types of foods offered on his menus.

“Marker 20’s going to be fish and chips. We sell more fish and chips there than anything. Tapas and pizzas at Venture's, and here [Brown Chicken Brown Cow] we’re gonna do a couple of our best-selling burgers and some barbecued stuff for the evening."

Whether dining in or carrying out, customers can take advantage of not just one, but two weeks of the special prices.

"More than ever before, our restaurants really, really need extra support. You know, they need more patronage," said Leslie Baker, the Media Relations Manager with the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau. "So we wanted to provide more than that one week to get out and do that. One week flies by."

