Hampton Roads’ annual food and fund drive: Mayflower Marathon returns for 25th year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads’ largest annual food and fund drive, Mayflower Marathon, returns for its 25th year.

Classic Rock 106.9 The Fox (WAFX) and FM99 (WNOR) will be hosting the 25th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive from 5:30 a.m. Friday (11/19) until 3 p.m. Sunday (11/21).

“The FM99 and 106.9 The Fox Mayflower Marathon is a Hampton Roads institution. This food drive became an annual Thanksgiving tradition starting in the last century,” said FM999/106.9 The Fox Operations Manager, Mike Beck. “Millions of meals have been raised in the past 24 years and now the 25th anniversary edition will continue to add to the rich history of this event.”

The food drive is set to take place across Hampton Roads at four different locations simultaneously.

The locations are: Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, Kroger Marketplace at 1017 University Blvd. in Suffolk, Kroger at 1050 W. Mercury Blvd. at Coliseum Central in Hampton, and Kroger at 5007-2 Victory Blvd. in Tabb.

“This annual food drive has provided thousands of our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity with a holiday meal that they otherwise would not have received,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

All food and monetary donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

All donations made at the Hampton and Tabb locations benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.