HAMPTON, Va. - The annual Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is back for its tenth year this weekend.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center will welcome the return of the 10th annual Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival from July 29-31.

According to event organizers, the show plans to attract a wide variety of artists from around the globe, specializing in every style of tattooing imaginable.

The weekend will be filled with live tattooing, concession stands, and various bars. The festival will also include live music and entertainment, tattoo contests, live painting and door prizes.

100 tattoo artists from across the country including Virginia, Texas, Florida, Georgia and more, will be at the festival.

There will be daily contests including Best Traditional Tattoo, Best Japanese Tattoo, Best Black Work Tattoo, and Best Nautical Tattoo.

Organizers say the Hampton Roads Pin-Up Contest will also be returning to the festival this year.

As attendees wait for their favorite artists to be available, they can enjoy circus sideshow performances.

Hampton restaurant, Park Lane Tavern, at the Peninsula Town Center will be hosting an after-party on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 10 p.m-2 a.m.

The festival is open to people of all ages, but in order to get tattooed, attendees must be at least 18 years old with a proper ID.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, click here. Those with classic cars are encouraged to bring their rides to the festival and free passes for classic car owners can be secured by emailing tattooingevents@gmail.com.