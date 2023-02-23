Hampton Roads-based Sailor killed in Arizona training accident: Navy

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 has confirmed the death of a locally-based Navy SEAL.

The U.S. Navy on Thursday said Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died after a military free fall training accident in Arizona. It happened on Feb. 19 in Marana, which is just outside of Tucson.

The Navy said Ernst was assigned to the East Coast Special Warfare Unit which is in Hampton Roads.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

Ernst is from Massachusetts, according to the Navy, and enlisted for service in Aug. 2009.

The U.S. Navy is investigating the cause of the incident.

