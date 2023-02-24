Fundraiser for Hampton Roads-based Navy SEAL killed in Arizona training incident

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy SEAL Foundation has started a fundraiser for the family of Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst who died in a military free fall training incident in Arizona on Feb. 19 in Marana, which is just outside of Tucson.

The Navy said Ernst was assigned to the East Coast Special Warfare Unit which is in Hampton Roads.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

The Navy SEAL Foundation fundraiser page states the following:

"The Navy SEAL Foundation team was very saddened to learn of the loss of a warrior and teammate. SOC Michael Ernst, Navy SEAL (BUD/S class 286), died on February 19, 2023, from injuries he sustained in a parachuting training accident in Arizona.

As you can imagine, Mike's wife, two children (ages five and almost three), and the NSW community are devastated by this loss. The NSF team has been working with the Command to support everyone's needs.

NSF is here for the warriors, veterans, and families of NSW when the worst happens; to assist with tragedy and aid in recovery. The Navy SEAL Foundation is able to accept donations to support the Ernst family directly.

Thank you for your support and for thinking of the Ernst family during this difficult time."

Ernst was from Massachusetts, according to the Navy, and enlisted for service in Aug. 2009.

The U.S. Navy is investigating the cause of the incident.