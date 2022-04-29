Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel reopens after construction dust, debris cause reduced visibility, lane closures

vdot.png
Virginia Department of Transportation
vdot.png
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:37:13-04

I-64 East at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel has reopened at reduced speed after Virginia Department of Transportation construction caused backups and lane closures Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from VDOT Hampton Roads, the tunnel was closed as workers cleared dust and debris from the tunnel, which caused visibility concerns.

VDOT will continue to monitor for any residual dust and address any additional cleanup as needed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home