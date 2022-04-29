Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel reopens after construction dust, debris cause reduced visibility, lane closures

I-64 East at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel has reopened at reduced speed after Virginia Department of Transportation construction caused backups and lane closures Friday afternoon.
According to a tweet from VDOT Hampton Roads, the tunnel was closed as workers cleared dust and debris from the tunnel, which caused visibility concerns.
VDOT will continue to monitor for any residual dust and address any additional cleanup as needed.
UPDATE: I-64 east at the HRBT has reopened at reduced speed following the clearing of dust/debris from the tunnel causing visibility concerns. We will continue to monitor for any residual dust and address any additional cleanup as needed. #hrtraffic
— VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) April 29, 2022