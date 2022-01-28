‘Hampton Roads Can’t Catch a Break with Mother Nature’ AAA Tidewater gives tips for those who aren’t able to stay home during the winter storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the Hampton Roads area expecting to receive another round of wintery weather this weekend along with the chance of coastal flooding; AAA Tidewater recommends that taking preventative steps can make all the difference once this weather arrives.

“If you are able to, please stay home and off of the roads,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Make those trips to the grocery store before the weather comes so you can stay at home once it starts precipitating.”

AAA Tidewater offers these tips to those that aren’t able to stay at home during the winter weather.

In cases of coastal flooding:



If your vehicle starts to hydroplane, gently ease off the accelerator and keep the steering wheel as straight as you can.

Drive with your headlights on using low beams.

Maintain an extra-large amount of space around your vehicle and increase your following distance.

Don’t use cruise control during bad weather.

Do not drive through flooded streets.

In cases of ice and snow:

