Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A restaurants hold week-long hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Are you looking for employment?

Chick-fil-A is holding a week-long hiring event in Hampton Roads.

The hiring week began Monday and will end Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Any applicant who visits a participating restaurant during the event will be provided with an application and interviewed onsite.

“We look forward to welcoming new Team Members to the Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A team,” said Gerrard Jones, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Short Pump and Chick-fil-A General Booth Blvd. “We can’t wait to share more about the positive work environment, opportunities for growth and other unique benefits we offer our Team Members.”

According to Chick-fil-A, each restaurant offers competitive pay and benefits, opportunities for leadership growth, college scholarships and hands-on training and mentoring by the restaurant owner.

To find a participating location, click here.

