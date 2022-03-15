Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A restaurants hold week-long hiring event

A Chick-fil-A in Virginia offering free food in exchange for coins amid shortage
2012 Getty Images
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
FORT WORTH, TX - AUGUST 01: Drive through customers wait in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on August 1, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. Chick-fil-A resturants across the country experienced heavier than normal traffic after Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a 2008 presidential candidate, encouraged a "Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day" in support of the company's stance on gay marriage. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
A Chick-fil-A in Virginia offering free food in exchange for coins amid shortage
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 12:58:12-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Are you looking for employment?

Chick-fil-A is holding a week-long hiring event in Hampton Roads.

The hiring week began Monday and will end Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Any applicant who visits a participating restaurant during the event will be provided with an application and interviewed onsite.

“We look forward to welcoming new Team Members to the Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A team,” said Gerrard Jones, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Short Pump and Chick-fil-A General Booth Blvd. “We can’t wait to share more about the positive work environment, opportunities for growth and other unique benefits we offer our Team Members.”

According to Chick-fil-A, each restaurant offers competitive pay and benefits, opportunities for leadership growth, college scholarships and hands-on training and mentoring by the restaurant owner.

To find a participating location, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories