Hampton Roads cities working to raise awareness about child abuse prevention

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and leaders in Hampton are marking the occasion.

On Monday, the city's human services department and Hampton Healthy Families hosted a ceremony at city hall.

People in attendance planted blue and white pinwheels among the flowers, and the groups held an awareness walk on Eaton Street.

Mayor Donnie Tuck delivered a proclamation about the prevention month.

Cities across the region are displaying pinwheels all month long to help spread the message about prevention.

