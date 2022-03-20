Hampton Roads community celebrates Holi, marking end of winter through cultural performances, colored powder throw

NORFOLK, Va. - Members of the Hampton Roads community celebrated Holi, a Hindu festival marking the end of winter, through a free event on the MacArthur Center Green Saturday afternoon.

The event, held through a partnership between the MacArthur Center and Asian Indians of Hampton Roads (AIHR), featured food trucks, an outdoor market, Indian cultural performances and a colored powder throw to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Photos from the event show attendees in white shirts, covered in colors from the powder throw.

According to the event's organizers, 200 people were already at the event before its scheduled start time of 2 p.m., and T-shirts ran out by 2:25 p.m.

Organizers estimated more than 1,000 people attended — a "mega success" for the event, which was held for the first time Saturday.

To learn more about AIHR, click here.