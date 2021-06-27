Hampton Roads Community Foundation awards nearly $1 million in grants to local Black nonprofits

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads Community Foundation announced that is giving away nearly $1 million in grants to 30 local Black nonprofit organizations.

The foundation says this is a part of their commitment to racial equity, which they say involves confronting unfair and unjust policies and practices that persistently limit opportunities for Black people in Hampton Roads and beyond.

The grants come from the Black Community Partnership Fund. The fund was launched last year as a result of a $1 million gift from Facebook to support Black nonprofits.

Nonprofits with a majority Black board of directors, executive leadership and/or staff, and that primarily serve Black people will be awarded.

“The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is serious about addressing racism and racial inequities in the region,” said Linda Rice, Vice President for Grantmaking. “These unique grants will support Black leaders and organizations who know firsthand how to address important community needs.”

Grants will be paid over two years and can be used for a variety of programs and needs.

Grant recipients include:



Beauty for Ashes Contemporary School of Dance, $20,000

Black BRAND, $20,000

Blakely Weaver Counseling Center, Inc., $30,000

Buffalo Family and Friends Community Days, $10,000

Clever Communities In Action, $50,000

Community Outreach Coalition, $40,000

Don Carey REECH Foundation, $10,000

Edustar Performing Arts Society Inc. $10,000

Envision Lead Grow, Inc., $30,000

G.I.R.L.S. Club, $50,000

Garden of Hope, $50,000

Hearts Full of Grace Inc., $20,000

Hope U Inc., $50,000

I. Sherman Greene Chorale, Inc., $5,000

Kairos Freedom Schools of Virginia, Inc., $30,000

Life Enrichment Center of Norfolk, $50,000

Menchville House Ministries, Inc., $50,000

Mosaic Steel Orchestra, $50,000

New Vision Youth Services, Inc., $30,000

Nursing CAP, $10,000

Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, Inc., $50,000

Quality of Life Inc., $20,000

Southside Boys and Girls Club, $20,000

The Elders House, $10,000

TWP-The Youth Movement, $50,000

Visions of Truth Community Development Corporation, $50,000

Walk In It Inc., $45,000

Wesley Community Service Center, Inc., $50,000

Young Investor Group ,$10,000

Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services, $50,000

The remaining $30,000 of the $1 million gift will be used to support the grant recipients.