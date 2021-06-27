Hampton Roads Community Foundation awards nearly $1 million in grants to local Black nonprofits

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads Community Foundation announced that is giving away nearly $1 million in grants to 30 local Black nonprofit organizations.
The foundation says this is a part of their commitment to racial equity, which they say involves confronting unfair and unjust policies and practices that persistently limit opportunities for Black people in Hampton Roads and beyond.
The grants come from the Black Community Partnership Fund. The fund was launched last year as a result of a $1 million gift from Facebook to support Black nonprofits.
Nonprofits with a majority Black board of directors, executive leadership and/or staff, and that primarily serve Black people will be awarded.
“The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is serious about addressing racism and racial inequities in the region,” said Linda Rice, Vice President for Grantmaking. “These unique grants will support Black leaders and organizations who know firsthand how to address important community needs.”
Grants will be paid over two years and can be used for a variety of programs and needs.
Grant recipients include:
- Beauty for Ashes Contemporary School of Dance, $20,000
- Black BRAND, $20,000
- Blakely Weaver Counseling Center, Inc., $30,000
- Buffalo Family and Friends Community Days, $10,000
- Clever Communities In Action, $50,000
- Community Outreach Coalition, $40,000
- Don Carey REECH Foundation, $10,000
- Edustar Performing Arts Society Inc. $10,000
- Envision Lead Grow, Inc., $30,000
- G.I.R.L.S. Club, $50,000
- Garden of Hope, $50,000
- Hearts Full of Grace Inc., $20,000
- Hope U Inc., $50,000
- I. Sherman Greene Chorale, Inc., $5,000
- Kairos Freedom Schools of Virginia, Inc., $30,000
- Life Enrichment Center of Norfolk, $50,000
- Menchville House Ministries, Inc., $50,000
- Mosaic Steel Orchestra, $50,000
- New Vision Youth Services, Inc., $30,000
- Nursing CAP, $10,000
- Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, Inc., $50,000
- Quality of Life Inc., $20,000
- Southside Boys and Girls Club, $20,000
- The Elders House, $10,000
- TWP-The Youth Movement, $50,000
- Visions of Truth Community Development Corporation, $50,000
- Walk In It Inc., $45,000
- Wesley Community Service Center, Inc., $50,000
- Young Investor Group ,$10,000
- Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services, $50,000
The remaining $30,000 of the $1 million gift will be used to support the grant recipients.
