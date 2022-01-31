Hampton Roads Convention Center hosting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Feb. 3

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton residents, do you need a COVID-19 test? There's an upcoming opportunity to get one.

The City of Hampton and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

Anyone 5 and up is welcome to attend. Parents or guardians must accompany minors.

The tests will be the PCR lab tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests but take longer to get results.

Tests are first-come, first-served as long as supplies last.

You're encouraged to register in advance, but you can also sign up on site. The registration form has a field for participant ID; that is usually for groups and is not necessary for signing up for this testing event.

You can also print this flyer to share with others or connect to the registration with a QR code.

Click here to register.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.