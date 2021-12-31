Hampton Roads families warn of dangers of drunk driving after being impacted themselves

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A mother’s agony and hurt are still fresh several years later.

“It's been almost four and a half years and it's still really hard,” Debbie Leger said as she fought back tears.

May 19, 2017 is a day forever tainted for Leger.

Senior skip day for her daughter Sabrina Mundorff and her best friend Kaitlyn Duffy took a tragic and devastating turn.

A delivery truck driver in Virginia Beach crashed head-on into their SUV, killing Kaitlyn instantly. Leger’s daughter, who was the passenger in the car, survived.

“She's truly a miracle,” said Leger. “She is a senior at Virginia Tech and she’ll graduate in May.”

As people count down to 2022 Leger wants them to remember the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing is worth the pain that you cause to the families, to the individuals, to people that you affect by drunk driving, to the communities you affect,” said Leger.