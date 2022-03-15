Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore feel impacts of inflation

NORFOLK, Va.— From grocery store aisles to gas pumps, families within Hampton Roads are seeing prices rise as inflation continues to impact many, including our local food banks. Food bank leaders tell News 3 they've been struggling to keep food on the shelves and reveal their inflation frustration.

For the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore leaders said they're spending 3 times the normal amount on food as prices rise.

David Brandt, Senior Director of Communications, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore said "They're people who were just barely getting by before prices started to rise and now, they've been pushed from just getting by into food insecurity."

On top of those struggles, the food bank is having a hard time keeping items like meat, dairy and fresh produce in stock.

"Grocery stores have always contributed a lot of that to us in the past but they can barely put it on their own shelves so we're having to go out and buy it" said Brandt.

Beyond rising food prices , the skyrocketing price at the pump is also having a direct impact. Brandt said last year they budgeted $60,000 for gas, and this year that number is up to $84,000 making it harder to get more money for food and less families they can serve.

The best thing you can do to help the food bank is make a monetary donation that will help dramatically because were going well beyond our budget.