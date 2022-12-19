Hampton Roads gas prices are the cheapest they've been all year, according to AAA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty states now have average gas prices under $3 per gallon, according to AAA.

Nationwide, the average price of gas dipped by 12 cents to $3.14.

There’s now less pain at the pump right here in Hampton Roads, according to the latest statistics. AAA data shows that in Hampton Roads, the average price of gas per gallon is currently $2.89, which is less than gas prices from last week, last month and last year.

Average gas prices are also decreasing across the state. The average price of gas in Virginia is currently $3.00, which is just over 40 cents less than last month’s gas prices.

AAA Tidewater public relations specialist Ryan Adcock says the downward trend in gas prices is due to cheaper oil prices and lower demand.

"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, $50 less than the peak last Spring," said Adcock. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."

A breakdown of gas price comparisons is pictured below: