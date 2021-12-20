Hampton Roads gas prices continue to drop; Price still over $1 more than last year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - AAA has released their latest data on gasoline demand and prices.

As of Monday, AAA said gas demand surged last week but fears of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s economic impact may still threaten future global oil consumption.

Because of this, pump prices fell again last week as crude oil prices wobbled—neither rising steadily nor falling rapidly. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped three cents to $3.30, AAA reported.

Today’s national average of $3.30 is 11 cents less than a month ago and $1.09 more than a year ago.

Locally, AAA said prices slightly decreased across Commonwealth. Virginia’s average pump price decreased three cents to $3.17. In Hampton Roads, prices decreased one cent to $3.13, which is nine cents lower than last month and $1.02 higher than a year ago.

“A recovering economy coupled with strong employment is leading to increased demand for gasoline,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “This demand increase should drive pump prices higher, but it’s been blunted by the wavering price of crude oil.”