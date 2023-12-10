Hampton Roads gun violence prevention activist holds rally for late son

NORFOLK, Va. — Those working to stop gun violence in Norfolk held a rally for one of their own Saturday.

33-year-old Ali Muhammad, father of three young girls and son of gun violence prevention activist Bilal Muhammad, was shot and killed in Norfolk on June 29. Bilal Muhammad said he had been on the phone with his son at the time.

"I tell myself all the time this is not true, this is not true. My son, he should be walking up here right now," said Bilal Muhammad.

The grieving family and community members met on the street where Ali Muhammad was killed.

"So we asking the community to band together. And we're asking the community to band together not only for our son, but we need to take a stand for all crimes that happen like this. Come together, show the unity, the love. Don't turn your head. This could be anyone's child," said Bilal Muhammad.

Those who gathered hope the city of Norfolk will put resources towards education and building a safer community.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jalen Garces in relation to Ali Muhammad's murder. Garces is expected to appear in court in Norfolk Dec. 12.