Hampton Roads' largest law enforcement hiring event coming to Norfolk Nov. 3

NORFOLK, Va. - The VA-Norfolk Law Enforcement Hiring Expo, the region's largest law enforcement hiring event, will be held Wednesday, November 3rd.

This hiring event will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, located at 6350 Newtown Road.

According to a release from Reliant Hiring Solutions, which will host the event, the event is open to everyone - whether they are currently certified in law enforcement work or have no experience and are looking to join law enforcement.

Job seekers will be able to meet with agencies from across Hampton Roads, and positions are available for both law enforcement officers and support staff.

Attendees should come dressed in business casual and bring plenty of resumes.

Reliant Hiring Solutions has hosted law enforcement events in over 40 cities since 2018.

To register for the event, click here. Walk-ins are also welcome.