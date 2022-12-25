Hampton Roads last-minute shoppers rush out for Christmas gifts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christmas Eve means crunch time for a lot of people with last minute holiday shopping.

It's a big trend News 3 saw across Hampton Roads as families got those last-minute gifts to put under the tree for Christmas Day.

"Yesterday it was just Thanksgiving, and I don't know where the time went," said Dashawn Barton.

Whether they were shopping for their significant other or loved ones, many like Barton came out in strides Saturday.

"The lines are definitely ridiculous. I wouldn't advise anybody to come and shop on Christmas Eve. It is crazy," said Barton.

While last-minute Christmas shopping can be a hassle for some, waiting until Christmas Eve was the only choice for some, even if it meant braving the freezing cold temperatures.

"I was looking for last minute Christmas pajamas for the family, and looking for last minute gifts for my mom," said Tiffani Williams.

News 3's Kelsey Jones asked Williams if she had any luck getting the items she was looking for.

"Not really, I came out with nothing," said Williams.

With prices up this holiday season, those hitting the stores say they had to budget. But, many said they have a lot to be thankful for.

"A lot of my gifts aren't a lot of money, but I'm thankful that we even made it through this year. It was a hard year" said Kevin Brown.

Brown's message is one many other shoppers can relate to.

"I don't live in the 757 anymore, so it's always good to come home and see family and friends. That's [what's] most important to me," said Jazmyn Bremby.

"Christmas is just really about celebrating the real meaning," Tiffani Williams added. "It's not just about gifts, it's realizing how blessed we truly are."