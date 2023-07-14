Hampton Roads medical workers warn of surface burn risks in hot weather

NORFOLK, Va. — More than a third of Americans were under heat watches, warnings, and advisories on Thursday, according to the government's heat portal.

This week Hampton Roads also felt the heat with some of the hottest temperatures recorded for the year.

That's why first responders are prepared to deal with burns from the sun and hot surfaces. Virginia Beach paramedic Derek Fuller said this is the time of the year they get the most calls.

"If you're at the Oceanfront it can be anything from heat-related emergencies to not being aware of the water," Fuller said.

He said burns are a big concern.

News 3 took the surface temperature of playground equipment Friday. The temperature outside was 88 degrees, but some dark-colored equipment registered at 150 degrees.

Each material and location varied, but first responders said it's always a good idea to be cautious. Burns from hot surfaces can range in severity.

"With heat emergencies or hot items, it's the duration for how long you're touching that item," Fuller said. "We have first-degree burns which are typical sunburns we might encounter. Second- and third-degree burns are more severe where you have blistering to the skin."

Sentara surgeon Dr. Jessica Burgess said on average one person a week needs to be transferred from Norfolk to regional facilities for severe burns.

She said there are steps you can take to avoid burns from hot surfaces.

"The biggest thing is if you're going to be outside on a hot day is wearing shoes, the same thing goes to when you're taking kids to the pool or the beach, Burgess said. "That's especially true for people with diabetes or people with vascular or nervous diseases who have decreased sensation to their feet. They may not realize a burn is happening until it's become a very, very deep burn."

Veterinarians said they see pets with burned paws each summer, too.

"Sometimes the first layer of the paw pad will be completely gone. Just because they've been walking so long on such a hot surface," said Savannah Kuykendall, a licensed veterinary technician at Ghent Veterinary Hospital.

Kuykendall added pet owners should check pavement temperatures and take their pets for shorter walks and stick to cooler times of the day.

Researchers with the National Institute for Standards and Technology report human skin feels pain at 111 degrees and can experience second-degree burns at 131 degrees.