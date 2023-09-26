Hampton Roads military families brace for impacts of possible government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. - — The federal government is just days away from shutting down, which could have a big impact on local military families unless Congress takes action.

If there were to be a shutdown, active duty service members would still be expected to report to work, but wouldn't get paid.

That's nearly 130,000 people in Virginia alone, according to Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

"If families are lucky to have a savings account, we shouldn't have to deplete it because Congress can't do their job and pass the budget," said Alexis McDonald, a local Navy spouse who's also a Government Affairs Specialist with the Secure Families Initiative.

McDonald expects her family to be able to manage in the event of a shutdown, but worries many of her fellow military families will struggle.

"It's no secret that many military families live paycheck to paycheck. We're going to have families who are unable to buy food, unable to pay their mortgage or their car payments," said McDonald.

Local Congresswoman Jen Kiggans has introduced a bill to ensure service members as well as Defense contractors and civilian employees would get paid if there is a shutdown, but discussions are still continuing.

"The inability to prioritize our DoD funding has been very frustrating," Kiggans told News 3 on Friday. "The impact it would have if we didn't pay our military members is huge, so we really need to be protective of their pay and that's what this bill does."

Hampton Roads has seen the impacts of a shutdown before. A partial shutdown in December 2018 lasted into January 2019 for 35 days.

During it, Coast Guard members didn't get paid prompting local groups to step in and help.

This time around the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is getting ready just in case.

"We're pivoting and getting ready with our partner agencies, letting them know that people that aren't normally in their lines may be in their lines," said Christopher Tan, the President & CEO of the Foodbank.

Tan says there are food pantries and other forms of assistance all over the region to try and help.

"The foodbank is there to fight the hunger fight for them. They do enough for us and our country, so we want to make sure we're there for them when they need us," said Tan.

For now, there is hope Congress will reach a deal in time or they will at least pass the bill backed by Rep. Kiggans.