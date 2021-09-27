Hampton Roads Native Adrienne Warren wins Tony Award

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Adrienne Warren, of Chesapeake, won her first Tony Award Sunday night!

Related: Chesapeake actress to portray Tina Turner in new musical

Warren won Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Tina Turner in “The Tina Turner Musical.” She was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in total.

“I want to thank Tina Turner for trusting me to bring her story home,” said Adrienne Warren.

In her acceptance speech, Warren also thanked the cast, crew, and all of her family that resides in Virginia.

Before winning a Tony Award, Adrienne Warren was a student at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk. She graduated with the class of 2005.

Warren would perform in pain six nights a week for almost five months after developing a herniated disk in her back.

The COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 gave Warren time to rest and heal her body, but also took away her chance to continue performing.

On October 8, 2021, “The Tina Turner Musical” will return to broadway allowing Adrienne Warren to play the role of Tina Turner a few more times.