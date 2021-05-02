Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Roads Navy installations return to HPCON Bravo; Personnel now allowed to leave homes for non-essential tasks

items.[0].image.alt
David McNew/Getty Images
396753 06: An LCAC amphibious hover craft rests on the apron of the Assault Craft Unit Five November 1, 2001, at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, CA. The high-speed Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) can carry a 75-ton payload traveling over both land and water and is capable of deploying Marines and equipment to 70 percent of the world's beaches. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Navy issues waiver to allow trans service member to serve under preferred gender
Posted at 6:31 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 06:31:07-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Navy installations in Hampton Roads returned to Health Protection Condition Level Bravo Saturday, meaning military personnel can now leave their homes for non-essential tasks.

Personnel are still expected to exercise sound judgment, maintain strict adherence to established health protection measures and take personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of themselves and those around them, and are also expected to adhere to state and local guidance regarding off-base activities.

If local conditions worsen, the HPCON levels may increase for military personnel who have not been vaccinated.

“We’re pleased that we’ve made significant progress in our fight against the coronavirus,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Sailors and DOD civilians are all doing their part by voluntarily getting vaccinated. It’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine, and the faster that people get vaccinated the faster we’ll be able to finally sink COVID-19 once and for all.”

Installations in Hampton Roads had been in HPCON Charlie, a more restrictive level, since November. The decision to decrease to HPCON Bravo was made because health statistics in Hampton Roads showed a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for more than 14 days, as well as local medical facilities having capacity to treat patients without crisis care and COVID-19 testing programs being in place for those at risk.

In HPCON Bravo, military personnel are required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, and any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need