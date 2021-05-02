Hampton Roads Navy installations return to HPCON Bravo; Personnel now allowed to leave homes for non-essential tasks

NORFOLK, Va. - Navy installations in Hampton Roads returned to Health Protection Condition Level Bravo Saturday, meaning military personnel can now leave their homes for non-essential tasks.

Personnel are still expected to exercise sound judgment, maintain strict adherence to established health protection measures and take personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of themselves and those around them, and are also expected to adhere to state and local guidance regarding off-base activities.

If local conditions worsen, the HPCON levels may increase for military personnel who have not been vaccinated.

“We’re pleased that we’ve made significant progress in our fight against the coronavirus,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Sailors and DOD civilians are all doing their part by voluntarily getting vaccinated. It’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine, and the faster that people get vaccinated the faster we’ll be able to finally sink COVID-19 once and for all.”

Installations in Hampton Roads had been in HPCON Charlie, a more restrictive level, since November. The decision to decrease to HPCON Bravo was made because health statistics in Hampton Roads showed a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for more than 14 days, as well as local medical facilities having capacity to treat patients without crisis care and COVID-19 testing programs being in place for those at risk.

In HPCON Bravo, military personnel are required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, and any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.