Hampton Roads orgs heading to Maryland to post Codi Bigsby flyers

HAMPTON, Va. — Three local organizations are traveling to Maryland on Monday morning to canvas and post flyers for missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby, according to We Are Codi's Voice.

We Are Codi's Voice is a local, volunteer-based group that continues to spread awareness of the missing child. Codi went missing in January of 2022 when he was just four years old.

Nancy Strickland with We Are Codi's Voice says her organization, along with United We Stand of Hampton Roads and 6 Women N a Notebook, will travel to Maryland to put up flyers and share Codi's story.

When asked why the organization was heading to Maryland, Strickland said, "Because of the ties with the family living there."

The group is meeting at the Codi Bigsby remembrance fence at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning before making the journey north.