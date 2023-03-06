Hampton Roads passengers can get free or reduced Lyft rides on St. Patrick’s Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — St. Patrick’s Day is less than two weeks away, and one local nonprofit is offering Hampton Roads residents free rides in an effort curb drunk driving.

An organization called Drive Safe Hampton Roads says it's offering passengers a code to redeem a free or reduced Lyft ride during the holiday. The organization says, “during the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes.”

The nonprofit hopes the offer will keep the roads safe and prevent fatalities caused by drunk driving.

“St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking days of the year. Which means a lot of drunk drivers may be on the road. If you plan to drink, please don’t drive. Be smart, plan ahead, and use 757 Sober Ride to get home safely. The life you save may be your own, or someone you love,” said 757 Sober Ride Chairperson Pat Davidson.

Riders can get up to $15 off their ride home. Those interested in redeeming the offer must meet the following requirements:



The promotion starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and ends at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Rides must be redeemed in this 12-hour window.

Rides must originate from or have a destination in Hampton Roads.

The offer is for area residents ages 21 and older celebrating with alcohol.

The offer can be redeemed by adding a code in the Lyft app's “payment” tab. Drive Safe Hampton Roads will post the code here at 3 p.m. on Saint Patrick’s Day.

To learn more about Drive Safe Hampton Roads, click here.