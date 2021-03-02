Hampton Roads police chiefs help kick off Colorectal Cancer Month with social media campaign to raise awareness

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads police departments have launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and the importance of early screening to kick off March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society updated the recommendation to everyone 45 and older should be screened for colorectal cancer. This change was influenced by the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in young and middle-aged adults.

Throughout the month of March, Hampton Roads police chiefs will deliver encouraging and educational messages from the American Cancer Society. It will be shared all over social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

Each department will conduct an internal awareness campaign amongst employees and encourage everyone eligible to get screened and encourage their loved ones to do the same.

“Colorectal cancer screening has long been an uncomfortable topic but should be no longer,” said Portsmouth Police Interim Chief Scott Burke. “We speak freely with friends and family about skin, breast, and lung cancers; yet are hesitant and even embarrassed to discuss colorectal cancers. With regular screening after age 45, the cancer can be found early enough to greatly improve the odds of survival. Talk about it with your family and medical provider today, and get tested!”

For more information about colorectal cancer and screening recommendations, click here or call 1-800-227-2345 to speak to a cancer information specialist.

