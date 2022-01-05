Hampton Roads prepares for another winter storm. Experts chime in to give advice to families to stay safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— After Monday's storm that brought wind, rain, snow, and flooding, we're preparing for another round of winter weather that's heading our way Thursday night.

Experts say it's always important to be ready for a storm before it hits and this winter is no exception. News3 talked to emergency management leaders here in Newport News and they tell us it's important to have a plan but a safety kit is helpful.

George Glazner, Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management said " You need to have food, water, and medications. If you're going to be leaving your home for some reason make sure that you have insurance documents, and other documents you need specifically for your care."

Glazner told us many people who may experience a power outage may want to hook up the generator, however he advises families not to do so.

"Generators produce carbon monixide, and it's a killer. Generators are meant to be outside and the cords run into the house. We have had people die from putting their generators in their garage and be left on for too long."

For families that live in areas that are prone to flooding, Glazner said it's best to stay prepared and move your cars ahead of time. Also when it comes to cellphones, many are dependent on them, however experts say you shouldn't depend on them during a winter storm. It's best to write down any important phone numbers and put it in your kit.

Another conern are power outages, and without power the many things we do that our second nature to us cant be done. Dominion energy leaders saif if the power does goes out it's helpful to have a portable charger, extra batteries, and a cellphone to report any outages.

"If your power goes out and if you have a generator make sure its fueled, tested, and properly connected before any severe weather arrives. You want to make sure you follow all the manufactures instructions and operate outdoors with good ventilation because we know how improper use of a generator can be damaging and life threatening" said Bonita Billingsley Harris with Dominion Energy.

Experts also encourages people to winterize their home, starting with weather stripping doors and windows.

Add an insulation blanket to the water heater. Wrapping the water heater with an insulation blanket can save heating costs by helping the hot water tank to retain heat when not in use. Inexpensive insulation kits are available at most home improvement stores.

Wrapping the water heater with an insulation blanket can save heating costs by helping the hot water tank to retain heat when not in use. Inexpensive insulation kits are available at most home improvement stores. Add insulation to the attic. When adding insulation, start at the top and work down, but only after sealing against air infiltration.

When adding insulation, start at the top and work down, but only after sealing against air infiltration. Seal air leaks. Seal all holes from pipes and wires that enter/exit the living space, including entrances, pull-downs and attic stair openings, light fixtures, pipes and wires.

Seal all holes from pipes and wires that enter/exit the living space, including entrances, pull-downs and attic stair openings, light fixtures, pipes and wires. Seal duct work. Make sure that all ductwork is sealed at joints and intersections with foil-backed tape or silicon caulking. If not properly sealed, supply ductwork can leak heated air into the attic or crawl space, and outside air can be drawn into the return duct work, increasing costs and reducing comfort dramatically.

