Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate charged with murder of another inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail was killed.

On March 24 around 4:45 p.m., officials said a warrant was served by Hampton Roads Regional Jail Officers after Portsmouth Police officially charged inmate Shamsiddin Muhammad Abdullah with the first degree murder.

Police said this was in connection with the death of inmate Thomas Fludd.

Abdulla was charged with the Class 2 Felony after Fludd was found unresponsive on Friday February 19.

Medical personnel and Portsmouth Emergency Services responded but revival efforts were not successful, according to the prison.

An investigation was initiated and remains ongoing.