Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton Roads Regional Jail set to close April 2024

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 12:02:36-04

Hampton Roads Regional Jail is set to close April 2024, according to Undersheriff Marvin Waters with the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office.

News 3 obtained a copy of a letter sent to staff.

Hampton Roads Regional Jail is set to close April 2024
Letter sent to HRRJ staff members

The inmates will be returned to their home jurisdiction, and they have already started pulling out Portsmouth inmates, Undersheriff Waters confirmed.

Undersheriff Waters tells us the inmate population has been decreasing over the last few years.

News

City of Portsmouth suing sheriff over jail

Chelsea Donovan
3:23 PM, Dec 19, 2019

According to information sent to News 3 by Robert Geis, the Deputy City Manager for the City of Chesapeake, who is also listed as an alternate board member for the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, the HRRJ staff was notified by Board leadership Thursday that the HRRJ Board of Directors will take a vote on the cessation of operations at the facility at the next Board of Directors meeting.

Geis' email stated, "the Regional Jail was created to provide housing for inmate overflow from the four, and now five municipal jails. The City Managers from Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, and Chesapeake have determined the operations at the facility are no longer sustainable and intend to cease inmate operations by April 01, 2024. The Regional Jail staff are valued members of this team and the Board of Directors intend to compensate those who remain with the facility as well as assist employees with job placement at our local jurisdictions or other locations to ensure a smooth transition after the facility ceases operations."

Justice Department opens investigation into Hampton Roads Regional Jail

News

Two Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmates die while in custody

Web Staff
8:40 PM, Feb 04, 2021

Waters said the facility can house up to 1,300 inmates, but currently only has 200.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV