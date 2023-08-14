Hampton Roads relief organizations provide support to Hawaii as wildfires burn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue and emergency operations continue in Hawaii as wildfires continue to burn.

As of Sunday night, officials said the wildfire has killed 93 people, but that number is expected to rise.

Local relief organizations, including Operation Blessing, are now on the ground in Hawaii to support those in need after the deadly wildfires destroyed the town of Lahaina.

The devastation in Hawaii is the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, News 3 spoke with members of Operation blessing, a Virginia Beach non-profit who's bringing much meaning to the name.

"We always want to be praying for the people who lost loved ones and who lost everything they know," said Drew Friedrich, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Blessing.

The Virginia Beach nonprofit provides services such as disaster relief, medical aid, and has helped in relief efforts in more than 90 countries and across the U.S, leading them to instantly send staff and resources to Hawaii to help with relief efforts following the fires.

"We got there last night. We spent all day today connecting with partners, purchasing whatever resources that we can and we're going to be getting that to the front lines as soon as possible," said Friedrich.

Those resources include generators, water systems generating clean water, lanterns, and tarps.

As of Sunday, their team is in Kona so they could buy these supplies to bring to Maui with them.

"Homes are destroyed, water systems are damaged, entire neighborhoods are gone, and you can just imagine if you lost everything where do you even begin to build," said Friedrich.

Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth-based nonprofit, also has volunteers on the ground.

They were not available to speak with News 3 Sunday because the deadly fires burned cell towers, leaving with them no cell signal.

The nonprofit shared a post on Facebook, saying volunteers met with the team to pack hundreds of meals for those in need.

Volunteers went to parks and neighborhoods where people lost everything.

While the goal is to help, Operation Blessing members don't know how long crews will be in Hawaii as the situation remains fluid.

However, the best way they said you can help in Hampton Roads is through financial support and prayer.

To follow Operation Blessings efforts in Hawaii or donate, click here.