Hampton Roads residents share their thoughts on Trump's indictment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— People in Hampton roads are reacting to the news of former President Donald Trump being indicted, making him the first current or former president to face criminal charges.

As of Thursday night, it's unknown exactly what charges Trump will face since the indictment is sealed, but News 3 found some people who had much to say about a former President facing criminal charges.

News 3's Kelsey Jones went to Virginia Beach's Towne Center to hear what people think about the indictment.

"I hope this is the first of several indictments and I like to see him made ineligible to run for president," one woman told News 3.

"You do the crime you, got to pay the time, that's how I see it," said another person told News 3.

Meanwhile, there were some people who didn't even know Trump was indicted until News 3 said something to them.

"I'm sort of shocked," another man said.

Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Va.) did not want to share his personal thoughts on the news but he said he believes this won't stop Republicans from voting for Trump in the 2024 election.

"I think that Trump is very accurate in the context where the indictment is going to politically backfire it's going to solidify the republican base that supports him," Anderson said. Look I don't know if Trump is guilty or not guilty. I have not liked Trump for many other reasons."

