Hampton Roads schools release early due to severe storm threats

Hampton Roads school systems have decided to release students early due to the severe storm threats for later in the afternoon and into tonight.

HAMPTON CITY SCHOOLS



Two-hour early release for all students and staff

PM preschool classes, including Headstart, are canceled

All after school programs canceled

HCS dismissal times are below:



All early elementary schools (schools that begin at 7:30 a.m.) will dismiss at 12:05 p.m.

Armstrong, Barron, Cooper, and Mary Jackson elementary schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.

Phenix PreK-8 School will dismiss at 12:19 p.m.

Moton will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.

Mallory and Rivermont will dismiss at 1 p.m.

All high schools and Bridgeport will dismiss at 1:09 p.m.

All middle schools, Andrews PK-8 School, and Kilgore Gifted Center will dismiss at 1:49 p.m.

All CFA locations to include Kiln Creek, YMS, and all students at the Woodside Lane programs will dismiss at 12:00 p.m.

SUFFOLK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Students will release two hours early due to the potential for flooding and high winds from the storm.

NORFOLK CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All after school activities have been canceled.

Due to the impending weather and possible hazardous road conditions, all Norfolk Public Schools afterschool activities are canceled today, 1/9/24. Please check https://t.co/OyGhIvozcw and our social media channels for the most up-to-date information regarding closings and delays. pic.twitter.com/nP0J6MD9jG — NorfolkPublicSchools (@NPSchools_VA) January 9, 2024

WILLIAMSBURG JAMES CITY COUNTY SCHOOLS



Students are being released one hour early

All after school athletics and activities are canceled

CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All after school and evening activities have been canceled

We will update this article as more school dismissals come in.

