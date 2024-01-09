Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton Roads schools release early due to severe storm threats

Wx Rain Umbrella.png
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 11:12:28-05

Hampton Roads school systems have decided to release students early due to the severe storm threats for later in the afternoon and into tonight.

HAMPTON CITY SCHOOLS

  • Two-hour early release for all students and staff
  • PM preschool classes, including Headstart, are canceled
  • All after school programs canceled

HCS dismissal times are below:

  • All early elementary schools (schools that begin at 7:30 a.m.) will dismiss at 12:05 p.m.
  • Armstrong, Barron, Cooper, and Mary Jackson elementary schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.
  • Phenix PreK-8 School will dismiss at 12:19 p.m.
  • Moton will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.
  • Mallory and Rivermont will dismiss at 1 p.m.
  • All high schools and Bridgeport will dismiss at 1:09 p.m.
  • All middle schools, Andrews PK-8 School, and Kilgore Gifted Center will dismiss at 1:49 p.m.
  • All CFA locations to include Kiln Creek, YMS, and all students at the Woodside Lane programs will dismiss at 12:00 p.m.
Top Stories: Tuesday, Jan. 9

SUFFOLK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Students will release two hours early due to the potential for flooding and high winds from the storm.

NORFOLK CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All after school activities have been canceled.

WILLIAMSBURG JAMES CITY COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • Students are being released one hour early
  • All after school athletics and activities are canceled

CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All after school and evening activities have been canceled

We will update this article as more school dismissals come in.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Newport News

Richneck: One Year Later