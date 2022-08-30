Hampton Roads sees poll worker shortage for upcoming election

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nearly all of the seven cities in Hampton Roads need poll workers for the upcoming general election.

“We’re always looking for election officials, always,” said Lisa Dunn.

Dunn is the Deputy Director of Elections for the city of Newport News. She said they want to have at least 400 workers to cover their 44 precincts.

“It’s a great opportunity to educate yourself with the election process, it’s a great opportunity to meet people in your neighborhoods and your communities,” said Dunn.

News 3 reached out to all seven cities to see how many poll workers they currently need ahead of the November election.

Portsmouth: 230 workers

Norfolk: 150 workers

Virginia Beach: 100 workers

Hampton: 85 workers

Newport News: 70 workers

Chesapeake: 0 workers

Suffolk Voter Registrar was unable to provide an exact figure, but has the following message posted on their website:

OFFICERS OF ELECTION ARE NEEDED FOR THE NOV. 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION. SUFFOLK HAS MULTIPLE OPENINGS THROUGHOUT THE CITY. PLEASE CONTACT THE VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICE AT 757-514-7750 IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN SERVING. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS OCTOBER 1, 2022.

If you're interested in becoming a poll worker, you must be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote in the Commonwealth of Virginia. More information can be found here.

