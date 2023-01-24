Watch Now
Hampton Roads Student Gallery now open at Chesapeake Library

Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 06:09:08-05

Right now, you can go support local student artists.

The Hampton Roads Student Gallery is currently on display until Feb. 4 at the Chesapeake Library on Cedar Road.

The artwork featured in the gallery was completed by 11th and 12th-grade students across Hampton Roads.

All the pieces will be graded by judges on Feb. 4. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners. Judges will also give honorable mentions to three works.

Winners and honorees will get their work displayed at local museums at the end of February.

You can also vote on your favorite piece of art for a community choice award.

For more information, click here.

