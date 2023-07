NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Transportation and Planning Office (HRTPO) is asking for the public's help to make area roads safer.

Now through August, community members can fill out a survey about road safety, highlighting the areas with the most car crashes.

The Hampton Roads Regional Safety Study is designed for people to provide feedback, rank safety concerns and identify specific places that require attention.

