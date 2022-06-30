Hampton Roads Transit giving pay raises to drivers, mechanics

NORFOLK, Va. - Bus drivers, train operators and mechanics who work for Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) are getting a raise.

HRT announced Wednesday it will raise the pay for people in each of these positions by $1.25 an hour starting Friday, July 1.

The raises are part of HRT's continuing effort to recruit more people to become transit operators and technicians.

The increase will be in the form of an hourly pay incentive premium for each hour worked.

Pay for a new bus operator will now be $20 an hour, while top earners will make $27.07 an hour. Bus trainees will earn $19.50 an hour.

Pay for light rail operator will rise from $26.40 an hour to $28.37, while top pay for mechanics goes to $30.60 from $28.56.

The latest increase will stay in effect for one year – July to June 2023 – and be reevaluated at that time.

The increases are the latest salary improvements HRT has offered to its unionized workers after reaching agreement on a new contract in July 2021 that also increased pay, instructor premiums, night shift differentials and the tool and uniform allowances.

“This latest increase is intended to more closely align HRT’s pay with the market for professional drivers,” said William E. Harrell, president and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. "HRT is poised to improve transit throughout the region but these plans are contingent on hiring new talent."

HRT also is offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time operators and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time mechanics.

