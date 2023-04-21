Hampton Roads Transit offering free rides to celebrate Earth Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Earth Day may not be until Saturday, April 22, but Hampton Roads Transit is celebrating the day early by offering free rides in the 757 the day before.

On Friday, April 21, all HRT services, including bus, 757 Express, light rail, ferry, microtransit and paratransit, will be free for the entire service day.

HRT says the fare exemption does not apply to customers using Guaranteed Ride Program services.

Additionally, HRT has organized events to promote keeping our area clean. People can participate in clean-up events, and if interested, adopt a bus stop or shelter.

